Man ruled insane in college killing sues state hospital

HARTFORD, Conn — A Massachusetts man acquitted by reason of insanity of killing a Wesleyan University student in 2009 has filed a lawsuit against Connecticut’s state psychiatric hospital complex.

Stephen Morgan, from Marblehead, Massachusetts, says a hospital employee improperly told a TV station in 2017 that he and other patients were allowed to play violent video games.

Morgan was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the shooting death of 21-year-old Wesleyan student Johanna Justin-Jinich at a campus bookstore and cafe.