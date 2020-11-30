x
Man ruled insane in college killing sues state hospital

Stephen Morgan, from Massachusetts, says a hospital employee improperly told a TV station in 2017 that he and other patients were allowed to play violent video games
HARTFORD, Conn — A Massachusetts man acquitted by reason of insanity of killing a Wesleyan University student in 2009 has filed a lawsuit against Connecticut’s state psychiatric hospital complex.

Stephen Morgan, from Marblehead, Massachusetts, says a hospital employee improperly told a TV station in 2017 that he and other patients were allowed to play violent video games. 

Morgan was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the shooting death of 21-year-old Wesleyan student Johanna Justin-Jinich at a campus bookstore and cafe. 

He was committed to the state's maximum-security psychiatric hospital for 60 years. State officials said they can't comment on pending litigation.