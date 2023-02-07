Man seen stealing clubs from Manchester Country Club

The theft happened Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are searching for a man seen on video stealing a set of golf clubs Friday.

The Manchester Country Club released video showing a golfer bringing his clubs up to the building from the parking lot, and leaving them for a moment by the front entrance.

Thirty second later, a man exits the building and takes the first man's clubs and heads to the parking lot.

The country club released images of the suspect, showing a Caucasian man with a dark shirt, baseball cap and a golf glove on his left hand. In the video he can be seen wearing shorts.

Alert!! If you know this person or you’ve seen him around Manchester, please alert Manchester PD. He was caught on camera at MCC stealing clubs and running to his car. Posted by Manchester Country Club on Friday, June 30, 2023

The country club posted on Facebook: "Alert!! If you know this person or you’ve seen him around Manchester, please alert Manchester PD. He was caught on camera at MCC stealing clubs and running to his car."

The country club is located on both sides Rt. 83, Main Street in Manchester, just south of I-384.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.