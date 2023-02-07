Man seen stealing clubs from Manchester Country Club

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are searching for a man seen on video stealing a set of golf clubs Friday.
The Manchester Country Club released video showing a golfer bringing his clubs up to the building from the parking lot, and leaving them for a moment by the front entrance.
Thirty second later, a man exits the building and takes the first man's clubs and heads to the parking lot.
The country club released images of the suspect, showing a Caucasian man with a dark shirt, baseball cap and a golf glove on his left hand. In the video he can be seen wearing shorts.
The country club posted on Facebook: "Alert!! If you know this person or you’ve seen him around Manchester, please alert Manchester PD. He was caught on camera at MCC stealing clubs and running to his car."
The country club is located on both sides Rt. 83, Main Street in Manchester, just south of I-384.
