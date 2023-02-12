Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vernon: Police

Police said this was not a hit-and-run and that the driver helping with the investigation.

VERNON, Conn. — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vernon on Saturday evening, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers arrived at the area of Hyde Avenue and South Grove Street for a report of a car that struck a pedestrian. Police said they found one man in the road with a leg injury.



Officers learned that the driver of a white BMW 3 series was traveling on Hyde Avenue when they struck a man who was crossing the road. Police said this was not a hit-and-run, and that the driver stayed on the scene and is helping with the investigation.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Metro Traffic Services is assisting Vernon Police to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Andre Lisee at 860-872-9126.

