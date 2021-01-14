Man seriously injured in Portland fire

Firefighters say the fire happened on Earl Street inside a detached garage.

PORTLAND, Conn. — A man was suffered serious burns after a garage fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say they responded to an address on Earl Street to find a detached garage in the back of the property on fire. A vehicle was inside.

Middletown firefighters helped Portland firefighters bring the fire under control. No other structures were impacted.

The man who suffered serious burns was flown by Lifestar to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center. No one else has been reported injured, firefighters say.