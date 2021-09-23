Man seriously injured after being struck by train in Norwich

The victim was struck by a New England Central Railroad train as it was crossing the trestle bridge that spans the Trading Cove, near the Norwich Uncasville border.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police say a man was injured Thursday night after he was struck by a train.

Multiple police and fire departments responded to the area of Trading Cove Drive and Lucas Park Road around 8 p.m.

The victim was struck by a New England Central Railroad train as it was crossing the trestle bridge that spans the Trading Cove, near the Norwich Uncasville border, according to officials.

The male was quickly located near the trestle, and responders utilized boats from area fire departments to bring the man to land, where an ambulance was waiting, police said.

He was then transported to the William W. Backus Hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

