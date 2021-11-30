x
New Haven man struck by vehicle after passengers fire shots at him: police

Officials said the man had been shot at by the occupants of a gray or silver Porsche SUV in the area of on Ferry Street, between Exchange Street and Pierpont Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating in the Elm City after violent incident Tuesday afternoon left a man hospitalized.

Officials received reports of a gunfire on Ferry Street, between Exchange Street and Pierpont Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

There were no gunshot victims, but a 44-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by a vehicle was located at the scene, according to a release.

Investigators later determined the man had been shot at by the occupants of a gray or silver Porsche SUV before being struck by the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

New Haven PD Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

