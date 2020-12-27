Man shot by Hartford Police dies; Chief, Mayor urge transparency in use of deadly force.

Police say bodycam footage shows man armed with two guns, aiming rifle at police. `

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's Police Chief held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to address the use of deadly force by an officer in the city's South End Saturday night.

The Hartford Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 8:53 Saturday night, reporting a male acting “erratically” with a firearm in the area of 25 Gilman Street.

Police say responding officers arrived at the scene at 8:56 p.m., located the man, and advised dispatch that he was armed with an assault rifle with a scope, as well as a handgun.

Chief Thody says several officers pleaded with the armed man to drop his weapons, but he refused to do so. Eventually, the armed man pointed his rifle at the officers. Officer Ashley Martinez fired her weapon once and struck the armed man.

Medics assisted the man on the scene and brought the man to Hartford Hospital. On Sunday morning the man was pronounced dead.

Several officers at the scene were wearing body cameras, and officials say multiple officers can be heard saying the suspect raised his weapon and was pointing it.

According to Mayor Luke Bronin “After reviewing the bodycam footage, it was obvious that our officers' lives were very much in danger."

The State’s Attorney for the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District, Margaret Kelley, is investigating the fatal shooting, along with the State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad. Mayor Bronin says he is urging them to release the body camera footage so the community can witness the altercation and see what lead up to Officer Martinez using deadly force.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody encourages full transparency with the situation. “Having someone come in that doesn’t have any relations here. Doing an independent investigation. I think the more independent an investigation like this can be, the better."

Later on Sunday, Hartford Police provided photos taken by the State Police of the weapons the suspect was carrying. Police said "the release of these photos was authorized by the State’s Attorney in charge of the independent investigation into the incident."