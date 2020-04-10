Man shot in Groton: Police

The shooting occurred during an fight at the Midnight Hookah Lounge

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man with a wound to his arm.

On Sunday, around 4 a.m. Groton Town Police received a phone call from a New London Police officer who said he was at Lawrence & Memorial in the emergency room for an unrelated incident and learned of a gunshot victim. He gathered that the incident resulting in the gunshot wound took place in Groton.

A short time later, Groton Town Police officers arrived at the hospital where they found a 27 year old male, with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers determined the shooting occurred during an fight at the Midnight Hookah Lounge 403 Pleasant Valley Road South in Groton, CT at approximately 3:45 am. The victim had been taken to the hospital in a vehicle.

Patrol officers then immediately responded to the Pleasant Valley Road South location and secured the scene for processing.

The victim is stable and currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Division.