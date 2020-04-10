Man shot in Groton: Police

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man with a wound to his arm.
On Sunday, around 4 a.m. Groton Town Police received a phone call from a New London Police officer who said he was at Lawrence & Memorial in the emergency room for an unrelated incident and learned of a gunshot victim. He gathered that the incident resulting in the gunshot wound took place in Groton.
A short time later, Groton Town Police officers arrived at the hospital where they found a 27 year old male, with a single gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers determined the shooting occurred during an fight at the Midnight Hookah Lounge 403 Pleasant Valley Road South in Groton, CT at approximately 3:45 am. The victim had been taken to the hospital in a vehicle.
Patrol officers then immediately responded to the Pleasant Valley Road South location and secured the scene for processing.
The victim is stable and currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This case is currently under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Division.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712. Thank you for your assistance.