Man shot in New Haven; injuries are "life-threatening"

Shooting occurred shortly after 8pm in the Newhallville neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are on the scene of a shooting Sunday night.

Police say at approximately 8:13 p.m., they and New Haven Fire Department personnel responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 9-1-1 calls of a person shot on Hazel Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.

An ambulance transported a 37-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries to the hospital, according to police spokesman Captain Anthony Duff.

Investigators remain on scene as of 9:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 

