Man shot in New Haven; injuries are "life-threatening"

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are on the scene of a shooting Sunday night.



Police say at approximately 8:13 p.m., they and New Haven Fire Department personnel responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 9-1-1 calls of a person shot on Hazel Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.



An ambulance transported a 37-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries to the hospital, according to police spokesman Captain Anthony Duff.



Investigators remain on scene as of 9:45 p.m.