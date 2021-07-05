Men injured in separate shootings on Zion and Westland Streets in Hartford, police investigating

The man's injury was non-life threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the holiday weekend.

A male in his thirties, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, arrived at Hartford Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials determined the shooting happened on Zion Street.

The man's injury was non-life threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition.

Additionally, police responded to Westland Street just before midnight for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officer located a male victim in his twenties. They say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He is currently listed in stable condition at Hartford Hospital.

The investigations are ongoing.

