Men injured in separate shootings on Zion and Westland Streets in Hartford, police investigating

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the holiday weekend.
A male in his thirties, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, arrived at Hartford Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials determined the shooting happened on Zion Street.
The man's injury was non-life threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition.
Additionally, police responded to Westland Street just before midnight for reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officer located a male victim in his twenties. They say he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He is currently listed in stable condition at Hartford Hospital.
The investigations are ongoing.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
