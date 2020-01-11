Police: Man shot multiple times in Norwich

The victim is in stable condition; the assailant is on the loose.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police say a man was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

At 8:52 p.m. police responded to the area of Washington and Broad Streets for the reported shooting. They found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Backus Hospital and is reported in stable condition.

Police say the perpetrator fled the scene, and they do not know if the shooting was a targeted attack against the victim.