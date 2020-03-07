24-year-old man injured after being shot multiple times outside of his home, New Haven PD investigating

Officials responded to reports around 11:49 p.m. of a person shot outside a County Street house across from Goffe Street Park and DeGale Field.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a man injured.

According to a release, officers and firefighters responded to reports around 11:49 p.m. of a person shot across from Goffe Street Park and DeGale Field in the Dixwell neighborhood.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old victim was lying on the front steps of his County Street home.

Police say he was shot multiple times as he exited his nearby parked car. That car was also struck by gunfire.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where, he remains in stable condition.

County Street has since been reopened however the investigation is ongoing.