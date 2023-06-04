Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash: Middletown Police

Daniel Richer is currently in critical condition and being treated for head trauma associated with the collision.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Portland man was transported to the hospital with a serious head injury following a motorcycle crash in Middletown, police said.

At around 5:49 p.m., the Middletown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and SUV on Hartford Ave, according to police.

When police arrived, Officers learned that the driver of the motorcycle, Daniel Richer, 54, of Portland, Conn. sustained a serious head injury.

Police said Richer was transported to Middlesex Hospital and airlifted to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar. He is currently in critical condition and being treated for head trauma associated with the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was not injured, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

