Man treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Thamesport Marina in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London firefighters responded early Wednesday morning to reports of a man in the water at the Thamesport Marina, screaming for help.

Upon arrival, the man was clinging to a boat on the North Dock, Battalion Chief Jonathan Paige said in a release.

The water was over 6 feet from the base of the dock.

According to Chief Paige, a firefighter jumped down onto the swim platform of the boat, while two New London Police Officers had hands on the patient and secured a water rescue throw rope.

Additional personnel on-scene assisted in lifting the man out of the water and onto the dock.

Officials say warming measures began immediately, including treating the patient for hypothermia.

Crews transported him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.