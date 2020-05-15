Police investigating man's 'untimely death' in West Hartford

Police responded to a multi-unit home on Prospect Avenue shortly before midnight to investigate a reported disturbance. The investigation is ongoing and active.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after finding a man responsive Thursday night.

West Hartford officers responded to a multi-unit home on Prospect Avenue shortly before midnight to investigate a reported disturbance.

After locating the man, first responders began providing immediate, emergency medical care.

However, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the death was considered “untimely” and there doesn't appear to be any danger to the public.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and active.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about any incident that may have occurred near or at this location around the same time is urged to contact the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division at 860-570-8882 or 860-570-8878.