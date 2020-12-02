Man uses ax to break in to Middletown museum

Video shows suspect wearing a mask, swinging an ax

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — MIDDLETOWN - An ax-wielding thief broke into the Greater Middletown Military Museum early Tuesday morning.

The suspect used the ax to break the handle on the back door of the museum to try to gain entrance. He was unsuccessful so he turned his attention to the front of the building busting through two sets of glass windows.

"It’s a really remarkable place," said museum volunteer Joan Liska. "We are just so upset that someone would do that to us."

The shattered glass covered the floor of the museum when Liska arrived Tuesday morning. Surveillance footage captures the hooded suspect by the back door trying to get in.

"He left a lot of broken glass around. Broke into one of our display cases and took a few items out of it," said museum president Ken McClellan.

McClellan was alerted of the break-in when alarms triggered around 4 a.m. The museum is lined with donated uniforms and items from Middletown Veterans. The artifacts are used to tell their stories to ensure their legacy lives on forever. McClellan says they are thankful that nothing else was damaged.

"A lot of the things we have are frankly irreplaceable," said McClellan. "Some of the things we have might be valuable to collectors but not really to the common person."

Middletown police responded to the property quickly. They sent a K-9 unit out to track the thief’s movements.

"They did not locate the suspect at the time but they were able to gather evidence which was very well needed," said Lt. Heather Desmond.

The track led to the area behind Veterans Memorial Park near Barbara Road. Middletown Police are asking people who live nearby to check their home surveillance cameras for any sign of the suspect.

"This is probably one of the most disrespectful things that someone could do is to break into the museum and disrespect our veterans," said Lt. Desmond.

Volunteers at the museum say the community has stepped up to help them recover through donations. One local business has already offered to repair the glass.

"The volunteers are coming trying to help us get right back up. That’s what military do. They support each other," said Liska.

Middletown police are asking anyone who may have any home surveillance in the area to review their footage between the hours of 10 PM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday.

The Greater Middletown Military Museum is run entirely by volunteers and donations. If you would like to donate to the museum head to www.gmvmm.com