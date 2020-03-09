Police investigating after man was struck and killed by CTrail train in Wallingford

Officials say the victim was a trespasser on the tracks.

WALLINGFORD, Conn — Local police are assisting Amtrak PD with an investigation after a man was found dead near a McDonald's Thursday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation confirmed the man was struck and killed by a CTrail train near the North Cherry Street crossing around 8:15 a.m.

Wallingford PD said the train involved is a CTrail train that runs from New Haven to Springfield.

Officials say the victim was a trespasser on the tracks. It is unclear at this time if the man tripped and fell while crossing.

According to officials, there were 10 passengers on the train, who have since been transferred.

The train involved is standing by on the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.