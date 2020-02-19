Man who Fotis Dulos thought was trying to kill him speaks outside court

Police say Brad Ragaglia befriended Dulos to gain his trust and write a book. He's gave Fotis Dulos holy water, capsules of magnesium and two spiritual books.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who Fotis Dulos said he feared, was in court Wednesday to answer to a trespassing charge.

Police say Brad Ragaglia, of Plainville befriended Dulos to gain his trust, get a story and write a book.

“How can a murderer fear me?” Ragaglia asked outside Hartford Community Court.

Ragaglia is the man who gave Fotis Dulos holy water, capsules of magnesium and two spiritual books. He explained why he did it.

“He told me was very depressed and wasn’t sleeping. I told him you need to take magnesium and B6," Ragaglia explained. "He said 'yeah I probably do' and I said I have an extra magnesium. Next time I’ll bring some."

"The holy water is because I’m catholic and I went to mass on Christmas Eve," Ragaglia continued. "I got a spiritual book that the priest said to re-gift to somebody who needs it."

Ragaglia is a stranger to Dulos. He showed up at Fotis’ door Christmas Eve.

Police say Fotis, “responded to this outpouring by inviting Brad to his home for Christmas...”

According to Ragaglia, Dulos started to cry, hugged him and asked for his cell phone number.

The two carried on a strange texting relationship. Ragaglia wasn’t shy about defending the tactics he used to gather information from Dulos.

“The way you get information is you get into the brain of the other person and you find out their weaknesses and you show some of your weaknesses," Ragaglia said. "And through weaknesses you get somebody to open up...If you want to look at some of the great reporting stories most of the time it’s deception that gets the story."

Ragaglia blamed Norm Pattis for not vetting him.

“We are aware of at least one other individual who thinks he’s going to get rich writing a book on Fotis,” Pattis said in a past interview.

Ragaglia says Norm Pattis is a joke.

"I’m not in it for money. In fact, the book I’m writing on Jennifer will go to domestic violence."

After Fotis’ death, police caught Ragaglia trespassing at Dulos’ 80 Mountain Spring property.

"As soon as I pulled in, the police came and that’s that," he said.