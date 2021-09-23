Man who left woman to die in suitcase sentenced to 30 years

Javier Da Silva was sentenced Thursday in federal court for the 2019 killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A federal judge has imposed a 30-year prison sentence on a man who tied up his ex-girlfriend in her New York apartment and stuffed her in a suitcase where she suffocated and was found dead in Connecticut a week later.

Javier Da Silva was sentenced Thursday in federal court in White Plains, New York.

He pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge last year in the 2019 killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle.

Her body was found in the suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Da Silva apologized during the court hearing. Reyes' mother called Da Silva a “soulless” person who deserves to suffer.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.