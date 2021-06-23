Managers spotlight staff and safety concerns at CT state parks

Officials say that within the next year, 45% of the state park workers will either retire or be eligible to retire.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Fresh out of a pandemic lockdown and with a new appreciation for the outdoors, more residents are flocking to Connecticut's state parks this summer, than ever before. That’s great news, but it is also putting a strain on staffing resources.

Officials say that within the next year, 45% of the state park workers will either retire or be eligible to retire. They say the park workers who remain are overworked and under-trained.

Some state park managers drafted this letter to DEEP leadership citing concerns about staffing, safety, maintenance, and funding. Some state park managers said their operation is just a shell of what it once was, partly due to a shortage of seasonal workers, including lifeguards.

Brad Westrick trains lifeguards at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

"I think part of it had to do with the pandemic last year where a lot of lifeguards did not update their certifications so a lot of them are having to renew them now," said Westrick.

The state also caps seasonal worker pay at $14 an hour. Eric Hammerling is the Executive Director of the CT Forest and Park Association. He said, "Not being able to pay seasonal workers at hourly rates that are competitive."

The letter goes on to cite a crumbling state park infrastructure. "There used to be an average of three maintenance staff per park. Now it’s closer to one," said Hammerling.

Lisa Vane of Easton said, "I see that the beaches are not as clean as they could be. There’s a lack of lifeguards. They have park rangers around the beaches, but it could be cleaner."

As most issues do, it boils down to dollars and cents. Should we be investing more in our natural resources?

Kathie Taylor of Trumbull said, "Absolutely. They are crucial for people’s health. Mental health, physical health so that’s a good use of our dollars as opposed to some of the other things we do with our money."

This is why in 2018, State Sen. Paul Formica led the charge to implement the Passport to Parks program. It's a $10 annual surcharge on your vehicle registration that goes into a dedicated fund for park improvements.

Three years later, one of the lawmakers who pushed for that program has concerns.

"What I would like to see first is a report and complete transparency on where all of the dollars from the passport to parks program have been spent," explained State Sen. Paul Formica.



DEEP leadership declined an interview regarding the concerns of their park managers. Instead, they sent FOX61 a statement that says, in part:

"To date, the Parks Division has hired 560 seasonal employees in 2021, which demonstrates a positive upward trend from our seasonal staffing levels the previous two years."

DEEP goes on to say they have been working to explore ways to streamline the hiring process.

If you plan on visiting any of the state's parks just remember that because you already pay that $10 surcharge, if you have a CT license plate, you can get into any state park for free.

