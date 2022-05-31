Manchester art exhibit celebrates pride month and amplifies LGBTQIA+ voices through art

"Pride is about being proud of who you are regardless of your background."

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Pride Month starts tomorrow, and events and programs are happening across the state to celebrate all things LGBTQIA+

FOX61 News is spotlighting events all June. One pride event in Manchester is already underway to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices through art.

Pride Month celebrates and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices. But, while there's a lot to celebrate, LGBTQIA+ artist Carlos Gonzalez said there's still a long road toward a more inclusive community.

"I would love one day for walls to be broken and ceilings to be crushed through, and I hope sincerely one day I can be a part of that," said Gonzalez.

Making strides towards that goal, Gonzalez is using his artistic skills.

"Pride is about being proud of who you are regardless of your background," added Gonzalez.

His latest artwork is on display at Work_Space in Manchester. It's part of the Art of Pride event, where artists' reflects on what Pride and resilience mean to them.

"We want to offer space for people to celebrate who they are and to come together and expand that sense of self through our community," explained Stacey Zackin, Manger at Work-Space.

Art of Pride goes beyond what's hanging on the gallery walls with free events all month to expose people to different perspectives.

"There are a lot of bright colors here in a lot of things to celebrate, but then there are things to challenge. Some of our conversations aren't always easy, but we create a safe space for people to explore different ideas," explained Zackin.

A space, Gonzalez said, is needed, especially now.

"We should be open and proud of who we are and just say, hey, you know we didn't choose this is us, okay, and you can either accept or reject, but this is who we are," passionately explained Gonzalez.

The Art of Pride exhibit goes until June 30th.

