Manchester PD: 4 juveniles flee crash scene on Hartford Road, reported shots fired

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are looking for four juveniles they fled from a crash on Hartford Road this morning. Police said one of the juveniles had reportedly shot a gun at a man as well.

Police said the two-car crash happened on Hartford Road in the area of a Mobil Gas station.

The four were reportedly chased by a witness to the gas station. According to police, one of the juveniles reportedly shot a gun, striking a man. Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four juveniles, including the shooting suspect, reportedly fled the area in a white Acura and still remain at large, police said.