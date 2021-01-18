Manchester installs mural in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The mural is meant to represent a man 'bringing light to darkness and represents a symbol for more equal and positive times ahead.'

'Birthing a Legacy'. That's the name of a new mural in Manchester made in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Town of Manchester Department of Leisure, Family, and Recreation has partnered with CT Murals for the project with art created by Ben Keller. The mural will be placed on the exterior wall of the Mahoney Recreation Center off Cedar Street.

“Art is more than just something to look at. It has the impact to change minds, challenge our norms, and spread joy and light into a community,” says Matt Conway, Executive Director of CT Murals.

Conway oversees CT Murals which was created by the non-profit The RiseUP Group in 2015. Its goal is to create public art that is inclusive and accessible for all. Over the years, Conway has worked with 15 artists, over 300 volunteers to paint 25 murals across the state.

The artist, Keller, has work that can be seen across the state ranging from brick facades in Norwalk, restaurants in New haven and Fairfield, and back alleys in Willimantic where he's based.

“By partnering with CT Murals and artist Ben Keller we can continue to build upon the rich tapestry of art and culture in our community,” said Christopher Silver, Director of the Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation, “This mural symbolizes the commitment of our organization and community to promote and celebrate the diversity, equity and inclusion found in Manchester.”

CT Murals says Keller’s vision for “Birthing of a Legacy” depicts Martin Luther King Jr. as a man 'bringing light to darkness and represents a symbol for more equal and positive times ahead.'