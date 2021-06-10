Man seriously injured in Manchester shooting

Police said the shooter was in a dark-colored sedan and had fled after the shooting. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

A man is in serious condition following a shooting late Tuesday night in Manchester.

Police had received a call around 11:15 p.m. reporting a shooting victim was on their way to Manchester Memorial Hospital in a private car.

The unidentified 43-year-old man was shot one time in the abdomen. The man told officers he had been shot while in the area of North Street, according to police.

Police said the shooter was in a dark-colored sedan and had fled after the shooting. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital due to his injuries and was last reported to be in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact this agency at (860) 645-5500.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.