Manchester police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

One man was shot in the leg following an altercation on Purnell Place.
Credit: Brian Didlake/FOX61

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police say one person was shot in downtown Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

The man was shot in the leg around 4 p.m., in the area of Purnell Place, just off of Main Street, and transported to an area hospital. 

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between a group of males on Purnell Place just before shooting, and they believe the suspect fled in a vehicle. 

In addition to the shooting scene, police were also searching a nearby area on Main Street with the aid of a K-9. FOX61's Brian Didlake reports one person was placed in handcuffs at that scene. Police say that man was detained as a "person of interest." 

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time; detectives are investigating. 

