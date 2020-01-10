Manchester man wanted in connection to stabbing

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at the Manchester Inn and Suites Wednesday night.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are looking for 32-year-old Lindsay Penev, a local resident, in connection with a stabbing Wednesday night.

Police said a 38-year-old unidentified man is in serious condition following the stabbing that happened at the Manchester Inn and Suites on Taylor Street.

Around 9:40 p.m., police were called on the report of a stabbing. The man was found with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to Hartford Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police said the suspect, Penev, had fled the scene before police arrived in an unknown vehicle.

Police have recovered the weapon, they said.