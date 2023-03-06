1 dead in Manchester house fire

When the firefighters entered the home, they found the victim and brought him out where he was declared dead.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One person is dead after a fire in a home on Vernon Street Monday evening.

At around 5:36 p.m., Manchester Fire Rescue and EMS were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the area of 354 Vernon Street in a 2 story single family home.

Fire officials said a passerby called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters reported heavy fire from the home's second floor when they arrived.

When firefighters entered, they found a man on the floor of the home and he was declared dead at the scene.

"As an aggressive interior attack knocked down the main body of fire, truck company personnel performed primary searches in blackout conditions," officials said in a statement.

Officials said the road in the area was closed.

The building was ventilated and utilities were secured. There were no other injuries.

A total of 17 firefighters from MFRE responded along with 4 firefighters from the 8th District. MFRE’s Fire Marshal’s office along with the State Fire Marshal and MPD are investigating.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you!

