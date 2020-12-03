Manchester fire rips through home, displaces 12 people

Two dogs are reported missing

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Several people were displaced after an early morning fire in Manchester.

Officials say the call came in around 3:40 a.m. and when crews arrived to the home on Woodland Street, they saw a heavy fire.

Mutual aid was called in to help. Officials say the challenge for crews was that the house was set back off the road.

The left side of the home suffered a total loss while the right side has been heavily damaged.

Officials say there were reports of people jumping out of the second-floor window. No injuries were reported at this time.

12 people were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross has been called in to help them.

Two dogs are missing at this time.