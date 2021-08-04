x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Manchester woman fatally struck on I-84 in Hartford

Police said the woman was standing in the highway by exits 48 A and B.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester woman is dead after State police said she was struck and killed on Interstate 84 Tuesday night. 

Police said a car was driving eastbound in the area of exits 48 A and B in Hartford last night. 

Just before the exit, police said 33-year-old Melissa Doyle was standing in the travel portion of the highway in that area. The car then struck Doyle, and she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

The driver did not report any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. The car, a Ford Focus SE, was heavily damaged in the crash. 

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000. Additionally, anyone that has a dashcam and was driving through the area just before midnight is also asked to call police. 

RELATED: 14-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Haddam

RELATED: Car carrier truck crashes into car after it loses its brakes: police

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM