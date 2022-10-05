Manchester man convicted of sexually assaulting minor in afterschool program

He ran an afterschool program in Hartford where he met the victim.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man who led a Hartford afterschool program was convicted late last month of sexually assaulting a child he met there.

Robert Nichols, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Nichols was taken into custody by Judicial Marshals when the verdict was announced and his bond was set at $500,000. Sentencing is scheduled on November 29.

Officials said the victim testified that he met Nichols at age 11 while at an afterschool program that Nichols ran at the M.D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford during the school year of 2009 to 2010.

"Nichols offered for the victim to stay at his home during the summer to help his mother with disciplining the child. The defendant both physically and sexually assaulted the victim during his stay," according to a release from the Division of Criminal Justice.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

