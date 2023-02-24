Manchester man killed in crash on Route 5/15 in Hartford

State police are now seeking the public's help in gathering information on the fatal crash.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man has died after a car crash on Route 5/15 Northbound in Hartford early Friday morning.

A Chevy Impala was traveling north on Route 5/15 near Exit 86 in the left lane when it went onto the left shoulder and crashed into the center median concrete barrier. It then veered across the road, hit a guardrail on the right shoulder, and then came to a stop down the embankment.

Connecticut state police responded to the scene around 2:17 a.m. Friday.

The driver, identified as Joseph Johnson, 25, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.