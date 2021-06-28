Netflix shoots scene for upcoming holiday movie at Manchester Memorial Hospital

“The Noel Diary,” starring Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar, is set to release in late 2022.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Hollywood has come to Connecticut for another movie shoot!

Officials at Eastern Connecticut Health Network announced Netflix production studios chose Manchester Memorial as a scene location for a new family drama holiday movie.

The film is set to release in late 2022.

“We are pleased to be helping another industry achieve their goals while continuing to focus on our mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care.” ECHN spokesperson Nina Kruse said.

The crew was onsite last Friday and Saturday.

“Crews occupied an area in the hospital where the facility sees an excess of patients," ECHN spokesperson Nina Kruse said. "There were strict Covid-19 protocols in place on the closed set to ensure safety.”

A portion of the hospital's parking lot was even covered with “Hollywood” snow as part of one scene.

“We look forward to seeing the film once released and celebrating our participation," Kruse added.

