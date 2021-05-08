Manchester mom arrested in the death of her 3 year old son

Alesha Cain has been charged in the death of her son that took place back in November of 2020.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A mom is charged in the death of her three-year-old son.

Alesha Cain is accused of killing her toddler after a 911 call came in on November 26, 2020 of a child reported unresponsive.

When the officers arrived on scene they began resuscitative efforts and transported him to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the child's death were investigated by the Investigative Services - Child Investigations Unit. Based on the investigation a warrant was approved for the child's mother, 30-year-old, Alesha Cain of Manchester.

Cain was taken into custody on May 7 and charged with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, and cruelty to persons.