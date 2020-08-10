x
Manchester PD search for car that struck a cruiser

Police said the suspected car was connected to recent car break-ins
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are looking for the car that struck a cruiser Wednesday night. 

Police said the incident happened on Pine Street and that the suspected vehicle had been involved in attempted motor vehicle break-ins in the area. 

There was minor damage to the cruiser but the officer was not injured, according to police. 

Police told other departments in surrounding towns to be on the lookout for an older model red Honda Civic with a spoiler and some black paint transfer on the front, driver's side corner.

