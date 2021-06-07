Manchester police issue Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old man

Donald Gray may be driving a blue Ford Ranger with license plate CZ7610

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Donald Gray was last seen Monday. Police said he may be driving a blue Ford Ranger with CT license plate CZ7610.

Police said he is 5'8" and weighs 165 lbs. He is White and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5565.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

