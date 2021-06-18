Manchester police investigate death of 13-year-old found in apartment basement

The girl was reported missing Thursday night and found dead in an apartment in Manchester this morning

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 13-year-old Manchester girl was found dead inside an apartment, and now police are investigating.

Police said the unidentified girl was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. It wasn't until 8:30 a.m. today the girl was found dead inside the South Adams Apartments basement on Olcott Street.

Police described the area of the building as a common area for residents.

The manner of death is under investigation. Police have not made any arrests.

Multiple streets are blocked off in the area.

Police ask if anyone had seen anything suspicious in the area around 8:30 p.m. last night to call 860-445-5500.

This is a developing story.