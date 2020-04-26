Manchester police search for suspect in connection to stabbing

Police arrived at the scene 219 Center Street around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a report of an assault in the area.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Police Department has one person in custody and is searching for another suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Center Street. The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

Police arrived at the scene at 219 Center Street around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a report of an assault in the area. Officers found the victim conscious and bleeding from a stab wound. He was then transferred to the hospital.

Witnesses reported that the suspect and other involved parties fled prior to the police arriving. Initial investigation into the incident revealed that an argument between the victim and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old John Blackshear, erupted into an active assault. Blackshear and 18-year-old Jillian Holden were outside on Center Street when the victim and Blackshear began to argue. At some point during the argument, Blackshear asked Holden to retrieve a knife for him and after receiving the knife, Blackshear used it to stab the victim.

Holden was located on Porter Street in Manchester shortly after the investigation and was arrested. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and faces several charges, including interfering with an officer and conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree. Holden is scheduled to appear in court on April 27, 2020.