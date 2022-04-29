The rebuild is on | Manchester Rebuilding Together celebrates 3 decades of hometown help

30 acts of kindness in 30 days

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thirty days in April, 30 acts of kindness, and 30 years of service – that’s what Rebuilding Together Manchester is celebrating.

The non-profit that provides restoration work to community neighbors in need – all free of charge – had a team busy working on Porter Street to help a grandmother get her yard in order and her back porch up to par.

Carol Kittle, 75, used to volunteer for Rebuilding Together Manchester, and now the help has come to her front door. More than three dozen volunteers were busy raking her leaves, planting for the spring season, and tending to her porch.

“I’m so blessed I mean they are all working so hard,” Kittle said.

“Our number one priority is safety concerns with people, so we’re really focused on the safety needs of the community,” said Molly Devanney, the executive director of Rebuilding Together Manchester.

Devanney added that the 30-year anniversary of Rebuilding together is a special time, volunteers have been doing a different project every day in April.

“We’ve been doing work every day,” Devanney said. “We’re just trying to help our neighbors in need.”

Glancing back at her newly landscaped front yard, Kittle added, “My heart is filled, it’s just a wonderful thing, it really is.”

Manchester Rebuilding Together 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Joining the efforts on Friday was a group of volunteers from the Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN), as well as representatives from Dime Bank, who donated $5,000 to the town-wide efforts.

Rebuilding Together is a national organization, in Connecticut, they have groups in Manchester, Hartford, New Britain, and Litchfield.

To learn more, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.