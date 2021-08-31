Manchester residents brace themselves for more heavy rain Thursday

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran says public works was out all day Tuesday and will likely be prepping and clearing catch basins and culverts on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — One of the hardest hit areas from Henri was in Manchester homes and roads flooded as heavy rain pour over the town.

The heavy rain crumbled a portion of Ambassador Drive, and city officials said its going to be a while before that can be fixed.

“You really have to see it for yourself, the pictures don’t give you that feeling the intensity of was swept through here,” 35-year resident Susan Daugherty said.

The stream along Ambassador Drive overflowed, leaving basements flooded. Now, residents of the area getting ready, again.

“I’m putting up everything on two by fours and rolling my rug up,” Lucile Blisle added.

Manchester Mayor Jay Moran says public works was out all day Tuesday and will likely be prepping and clearing catch basins and culverts on Wednesday.

“We’re telling people if you’ve had water in your basement before be prepared, have a palm call for help if you need it," Moran said. "Stay away from electrical boxes if you have water."

The mayor added that while many people were having fun in big puddles during Henri, the town is urging them to stay out of them due to concerns or road safety.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen to the road and what’s underneath it, so we’re trying to stay prepared and hopefully we don’t get hit as bad as we did last week," Moran added.

