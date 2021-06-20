Manchester Road Race is back, officials announce plans for 2021 run

Runners will return to Main Street for the Thanksgiving Day tradition after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event virtual in 2020.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race committee announced Sunday that the race is on for 2021.

Runners will return to Main Street for the 85th annual Thanksgiving Day tradition after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event virtual in 2020.

The race will be held at 10 a.m. on November 25. The loop course starts and finishes in front of St. James Church.

Organizers say they now have the green light based on the elimination of most pandemic restrictions in the state and after consulting with town officials.

“We’re back,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year.

According to Carta, the committee has already begun planning.

Runners and volunteers are strongly encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccinations prior to this year’s road race.

“We want the Manchester Road Race to be as safe as we can possibly make it, and that will of course depend heavily on the cooperation of our participants and volunteers in getting fully vaccinated,” Carta said.

According to Manchester Director of Public Health Jeffrey Catlett, 98% of Manchester residents over 65, nearly 75% of those over 45 and more than half of those over 15 have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

Not only with the Manchester Road Race resume in person this year, the committee says they will also sponsor a virtual road race again this year.

Officials say approximately 2,000 runners and walkers entered last year’s race. In 2021, they are invited again to participate using the MRR’s proprietary timing app on their smart phones.

“There’s nothing quite as special as Thanksgiving morning in Manchester, Connecticut,” Mayor Jay Moran said. “The Town is thrilled to be hosting the Manchester Road Race once again."

The race committee is expected to announce details about other race week events, including the Little Manchester Road Race soon.

On-line registration for the road race will open on September 1.

