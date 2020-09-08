Police investigating reports of shots fired at Manchester commuter lot

Lot was the scene of a double homicide last weekend

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police responded to a report of shots fired at the commuter lot where a double homicide took place last week.

Police said around 2:45 am, they were called to the commuter lot at the corner of Buckland and Pleasant Valley Roads for a report of shots fired.

The caller said people were firing rounds into the wooded area on the south side of the parking lot.

Manchester police said they detained four people in two cars and turned them over to state police.

State police are in charge of the investigation, because it took place on state property.

State Police said, "Preliminary reports show that that Troopers from Troop H responded to reports of a possible gun shots in the commuter lot off Buckland Street in the town of Manchester. Troopers and Manchester PD are on scene. There are no reports of any injuries. Preliminary reports show that no real firearms have been found at this time. The scene is still active and under investigation."

State Police have not released any information on the incident.

Last week, a Massachusetts woman died from her injuries after a shooting at the lot.

At approximately 2:00am on August 2, Troopers from Troop H responded to a report of a shooting at the commuter lot off Buckland Street in the town of Manchester. It was determined that there were two victims with gunshot wounds. Those victims were transported to surrounding hospitals. Both of the victims succumbed to their injuries. One victim has been identified as Jennifer Hicks, 20, of Massachusetts. The second has been identified as Gregory Scott, 24, of Massachusetts.