Police said there was no threat to the public.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The suspect in a Sunday morning shooting was taken into custody by police.

Officials said the shooting happened on Seaman Circle. The neighborhood is made up of two family homes off of Hartford Road.

Police said the suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the public.

Details on the incident have not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Manchester shooting suspect in custody 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.