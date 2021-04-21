Police look for driver who struck, seriously injured pedestrian in Manchester

Police said the evading vehicle was a Honda Civic that is missing its right-hand mirror and had damage to its hub caps.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — State Police are looking for the driver of a car they said seriously injured a woman from Columbia.

According to police, they received calls multiple calls around midnight Wednesday reporting a person laying on the I-384 East, just west of exit 4 in Manchester.

When troopers arrived, they found 22-year-old Milena Vickers of Columbia laying on the highway with serious injuries police said were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Vickers was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

Police said the evading car was a gray 2006-2011 Honda Civic. The car will be missing its right side mirror, have damage to one or both of its right side hub caps, and have dirt and crass likely lodged within its undercarriage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class John Silson at Troop H, 850-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.