Manchester students donate thousands of meals to children in Haiti

Students at The Cornerstone Christian School spent the day prepping the meals

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A month-long project came to a close Tuesday afternoon at The Cornerstone Christian School in Manchester. Students in all grades raised $75,000 for their own school and for Feed the Need, a fundraiser to help distribute food to orphanages and Christian schools across the globe.

The students spent the afternoon loading up 10,000 bags of food that will be shipped to feed needy children in Haiti.

“It’s important to remember that not everyone is as blessed and fortunate as we are," said Norah Snellenberger, a senior at The Cornerstone Christian School.

Another 1,500 meals will be distributed to local food banks including The Street Church Army in Hartford and The Bridge in South Windsor.

The students started the project last month, hoping to feed those who are less fortunate and to help their school bride the financial gap between costs and tuition.

"As they go out into the world, we want them to be serving others and considering others better than themselves. And so this is a way that we can instill that in a young age," said Margaret-Anne Tilford, a consultant with The Champion Group.

Each bag of food prepared by the kids will feed six people, which is the average size of a family in Haiti. They're filled with soy, veggies, and rice.

"This is our 40th year as a school. And every year, we try to incorporate a service project where we pair our younger and our older grades together. And engage in some kind of service project, two to three times a year,"said Dawn Snellenberger, an Assistant Administrator at The Cornerstone Christian School.

“I feel excited to be doing this because it’s helping other people and helping other people is nice to them," said Faith Padilla, a 4th grader at The Cornerstone Christian School.

