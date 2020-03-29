Manchester woman arrested for driving under the influence while going the wrong way on I-91

HARTFORD, Conn. — Early Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to and investigated a wrong way driver. on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of exit 35 in Windsor.
The vehicle was located and stopped by Troopers, and the operator, 34-year-old Crystal Santos of Manchester, was taken into custody.
She was transported to Troop H and processed on the following charges: Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol, Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway, and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree.
Santos was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on May 22nd.