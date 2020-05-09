Manchester cancels this year's Thanksgiving Day Road Race

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual race will be held virtually.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race Committee has announced its plans to cancel this year's on-site road race on Thanksgiving Day morning.

Instead, the committee will be hosting a virtual run where runners will still have the opportunity to participate. Registration will begin on October 1st. The decision to cancel this year's event was made after the Town of Manchester officials and members from the event committee consulted.

Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road race Committee released the following statement:

"We have said continually that the health and safety of our runners, volunteers, and spectators was our primary concern. Our committee developed a plan, consistent with state guidelines, for a limited, 500-runner event that we believed could be safely run in waves of 25 runners each."

Excluding this year, the Manchester Road Race has been run 83 times since 1927 and this is not the first time the annual event has been canceled. Between the years of 1935 and 1944, the race was not held due to the Great Depression and World War II. From 1945 through 2019, it resumed consistently.

"Although so many of us are disappointed that the Manchester Road Race will not be live this year, keeping our community and the many visitors who come to town on Thanksgiving Day safe is our number one priority."