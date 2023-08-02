Former UConn student pleads guilty to murder, assault charges for Willington attack

He pled guilty to charges related to the attack in Willington and is expected to do the same next week for murder and kidnapping charges in Derby.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — A former University of Connecticut student plead guilty to charges in relation to a series of crimes including a vicious murder in Willington in May 2020.

Peter Manfredonia, 26, pled guilty to murder, assault in the first degree, and home invasion charges in connection to the death of Theodore Demers, 62, in Willington and the assault of 80-year-old John Franco, his attorney Michael Dolan confirmed. He faces up to 55 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 20.

Manfredonia is also expected to plead guilty next week to charges in connection to a second murder and a kidnapping in Derby, according to his attorney.

According to investigators, Manfredonia attacked and killed Demers with a sword and assault another man on May 22, 2020. A short time later he broke into a Willington home and held a man at gunpoint for two days.

State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky said the victims and their families in both cases supported the plea bargain, which was the result of months of discussions.

Manfredonia then stole the man's truck and made his way to Derby, where he crashed the vehicle in a state park.

A short time later, Derby Police were called to Nick Eisele's apartment nearby, where Eislele's body was found.

Eisele, 23, and Manfredonia knew each other from their childhood in Newtown and Eisele had been concerned about Manfredonia showing up.

Manfredonia left the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta along with a woman who also lived in the apartment.

Several hours later, police received word that the woman had been dropped off in New Jersey and had been picked up by a good Samaritan.

Manfredonia was later spotted in Pennsylvania and was captured by police in Maryland several days later.

Dolan said Manfredonia will serve all sentences concurrently. He said that according to the prosecution, the victims of Manfredonia signed off on the plea deal.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.