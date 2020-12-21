Manner and cause of Dalio death still under investigation

The Verizon store, in the Riverside Commons in Greenwich, is where the deadly accident occurred.

Late Monday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the victim of Thursday's fiery fatal crash into a store in a Greenwich shopping center was indeed 42-year-old Devon Dalio, of Greenwich, who is a son of Connecticut's wealthiest couple. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Verizon store, in the Riverside Commons in Greenwich, is where the deadly accident occurred. Close by is Greenwich Top Salon, whose owner was just locking up for the day when he couldn’t believe what he saw.

"I saw the car, an Audi, a white Audi, driving into the Verizon," said Reza Asheghi the owner of Greenwich Top Salon.

"There's a car fully involved in a fire inside of a building with one occupant trapped as far as we know," a firefighter said during radio transmission.

"I am a volunteer firefighter, so my supervisor was shopping right here," Asheghi said. "So, I saw him, and we called dispatch."

He says a loud sound keeps playing over and over in his head.

"The wheel was spinning and kept spinning and spinning and spinning," said Asheghi. "I think you know like the driver was pushing the gas."

The OCME said Monday the manner and cause of Dalio's death were pending further investigation.

Business owners in this East Putnam Avenue shopping center say it's a miracle nobody else was hurt

"When we looked on our cameras, the guy had literally sped by really fast," said Mariela Ramos of the Mohegan Smoke Shop in that plaza. "He almost hit someone that was coming out of the supermarket."

The business next door to Verizon rushed to get their propane tanks out of harm's way,

Asheghi said, "There were two employees of Verizon. They ran out."