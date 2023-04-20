Marijuana enthusiasts across Connecticut celebrate 4/20

This is the first 4/20 that the sale of recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Shahadi’s Hotties’ is just one Connecticut business celebrating 4/20 for the first time since recreational marijuana sales kicked off at the beginning of the year.

Their customers were up bright and early Thursday, ready to celebrate the day.

“Starting with a good breakfast and enjoying the day the right way,” said Thomas Bradley. “It’s a beautiful thing, but you gotta do things right in life. Don’t have it around kids, schools anything like that. Respect businesses and respect people in life, That’s what it comes down to.

Smokers and non-smokers alike stopped by. Some say they think it’s great the state decided to legalize recreational use and hope people change their perception of marijuana.

“I’m a mother of four, so a lot of people judge people that smoke. So, it’s crazy because in reality I’m a mom but I do my PPTs, I do my therapies, my kids have disabilities and I still keep up with all everything I have to do. I’m sorry but I have my me time in the morning” said Zashari Colon. “It’s a balance in life that people need to understand that can happen and you can live regularly.”

As people adjust to this new normal in Connecticut, at just three months in, it appears businesses are rolling in the green, thanks to the new addition.

The state’s Department of Consumer Protection reports $9.6 million worth of recreational marijuana products were sold in March. That’s up more than $2 million from February.

In the meantime, law enforcement agencies know it’s 4/20 but they’re reminding folks to play it safe!

Connecticut State Police reminds people that smoking weed in public is prohibited. It’s illegal to drive while under the influence; it could result in a DUI arrest. When in doubt, call a sober friend for a ride, or use a ride-share service.

