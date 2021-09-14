Marlborough residents react to shocking abduction at Big Y

As Connecticut State Police continue to investigate, they are reminding people that when it's getting dark, that is when you need to pay attention.

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — A 64-year-old woman was attacked in and abducted from a Big Y parking lot Saturday night, leaving the town of some 6,500, residents shaken but resolute.

As Connecticut State Police continue to investigate, they are reminding people that when it's getting dark, that is when you need to pay attention.

"Obviously, the first thing is situational awareness," Col. Stavros Mellekas said. "And being familiar with your surroundings. You want to make moves in well lit areas."

You don't want to attract anyone to you by presenting opportunities, similar to leaving a purse on your trunk, which is something a FOX61 photographer noticed Tuesday.

"There’s no indication that they (perpetrators) knew her," Mellekas said. "It does look like more of a crime of opportunity with a nicer vehicle in an area where maybe she wasn’t paying attention."

Catherine Garofalo of East Hampton told FOX61 she often thinks of the fact that she is the same age as the woman who was abducted. She added that she also thought of another friend in Marlborough who is 64.

"It’s very scary because I go to Big Y like two or three times a week," Christina Cerrone said. She told FOX61 that now she’ll be more vigilant.

"I’m not gonna stop going there," Cerrone added. "I've got my Taser and my peppermint spray so I will be prepared."

Incidents like this one seem to be a pattern, according to Col. Mellekas.

"A group of individuals, that are carjacking and just creating havoc," Mellekas said.

He added that it may even be the same group of individuals.

"Previously, I could think that I would walk around town and be totally safe and now that’s not necessarily the case," Jackie Killelea of Marlborough told FOX61.

"This was an animal," said a woman, who asked to remain anonymous. " An animal when they hunt they hunt to survive. But as a human being I don’t know what to think."

Col. Mellekas remind resident that if someone approaches you and displays some sort of weapon, give them what they want.

